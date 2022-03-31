How Tony Baffoe responded to Daniel Amokachi's trolls ahead of Ghana vs Nigeria game

Black Stars defeat Nigeria to book a place at World Cup



Coach Otto Addo celebrated as a tactical genius



Mohammed Salisu rejects Black Stars call-up



Former Ghana international and one-time Black Stars captain, Anthony Baffoe, has subtly jabbed former Super Eagles player, Daniel Amokachi, for trolling Ghana ahead of the Ghana vs Nigeria clash.



Daniel Amokachi ahead of the first leg game between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles questioned the readiness of the Ghana Football Association in hosting the games.



According to him, GFA struggled to get a venue for the game.



But Anthony Baffoe after Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has clapped back at him as he recorded a video at the same venue that Amokachi recorded his to troll Ghana.



"Our pitch in Kumasi was not as good as the pitch in Abuja(fantastic pitch)..but our fans were world class..Ghana must go Ghana must go (Nija fans )..yes we are going ..to Qatar 2022..enjoy my 360 @FrenzziiiBull..much love my little bro ???????????????? we are brothers ????????????????????," Baffoe wrote on Twitter.



Ghana qualified for the World Cup with the away goal rule after the two legs between the Black Stars and Super Eagles ended 1-1 with the first leg in Kumasi ending goalless.





