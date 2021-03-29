How Super Eagles take qualify for AFCON 2021 ahead of Benin vs Nigeria match

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Super Eagles of Nigeria don qualify for di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] even ahead di two qualifier games dem get to play.



Nigeria senior football national team pick di ticket afta Sierra Leone play a goalless draw wit Lesotho inside Maseru on Saturday afternoon.



Di result don give di three-time African champions eight points with 4 points ahead of third placed Sierra Leone.



Gernot Rohr boys go battle di Squirrels by 5 pm on Saturday evening for Stade Charles de Gaulle inside Porto Novo.



Super Eagles of Nigeria go later play Crocodiles of Lesotho on Tuesday at di Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos.