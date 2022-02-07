How Stephen Appiah’s son tackled Sulley Muntari in Hearts vs Olympics match

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Muntari debuts in Hearts of Oak defeat to Olympics



Muntari handed jersey number 10 at Hearts of Oak



Muntari plays against Stephen Appiah’s son



Stephen Appiah’s son, Rodney Appiah, was placed in charge to silence Accra Hearts of Oak’s marquee signing, Sulley Muntari in Great Olympics 1-0 win over the Phobians in matchday 16 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians conceded a goal in the first half through a solo effort from Olympics star.



In an attempt to salvage a point in the game coach Samuel Boadu introduced the experienced midfielder to bolster Hearts of Oak’s attack.



However, right after the former Inter Milan was introduced in the 77th minute, coach Annor Walker made a few changes to his formation and placed Rodney Appiah in charge of Muntari.



The 21-year-old made a good account of himself as he tried to tackle his father former teammate.



The two were involved in a tussle for the ball on the pitch and in the process, Rodney Appiah tackled Muntari after he sent a through ball to Afriyie Barnieh.



Wearing jersey number 6, Rodney Appiah man-marked the 10-shirted Muntari in midfield and was on him anytime he had the ball.



After the final whistle, Rodney Appiah exchanged pleasantries with Muntari and the two had a good laugh.



Speaking after the game, Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker disclosed that he deliberately assigned Rodney and one other to mark Muntari.



“With Muntari, I placed my small boy on him to play him out. He is an experienced player we know in the country,” the coach said.



He added, “with determination and instruction given to my player I knew if he had started, he wouldn’t have had a good day because the boy [Akese] is going to use him.”

Rodney Appiah joined Great Olympics last season while Sulley Muntari signed for Hearts of Oak in the January transfer window.



