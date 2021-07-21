How StarTimes crowned 2020/21 GPL season with coverage of four live games simultaneously

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Fast rising broadcast company StarTimes made history last weekend by broadcasting four Ghana Premier League games simultaneously.



The games showed on Adepa TV and Max TV also had goal rush moments from different centers.



Adepa TV aired Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks and Max TV aired Liberty vs King Faisal.



There were live feed for goal rush which was projected from both Accra; Legon Cities vs Wonders and Cape Coast; Dwarfs vs Bechem United.



This was an unprecedented feat chalked by the sole broadcasters of the domestic league, cupping off the season on a high.



Never in the history of Ghana Football TV coverage has there been more than 50% of live games aired on a particular match day.



StarTimes changed the narrative having invested millions of dollars into Ghana Football since their partnership with the GFA in 2016.



On a day with so many twist and turns, Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals joined Inter Allies as relegated teams.