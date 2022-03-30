You are here: HomeSports2022 03 30Article 1503014

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How South Africans reacted to Ghana's qualification to 2022 World Cup

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Ghana knocked South Africa out of the qualifiers Ghana knocked South Africa out of the qualifiers

Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup

South Africap petition FIFA over penalty over Ghana

Stampede at M. K Abiola Stadium as Ghana qualifies for World Cup

In the immediate aftermath of Ghana’s dramatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup, a social media user tweeted “Ghana has beaten Nigeria but the pain is being felt in South Africa’.

That tweet was not untrue except that in this case the pain is also going to be felt in Nigeria as well.

South Africa have been mentioned in this episode and rightly so because for some reasons they are yet to overcome the pain inflicted on them by the Black Stars in October last year at the Cape Coast Stadium.

They have yet recovered from that defeat which came via an Andre Ayew penalty and have on various social media platforms been wishing doom for the Black Stars.

It is as result of this that Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup has generated anger and sorrow in the country.

On social media, South Africans are hurt and lamenting the qualification of Ghana to the World Cup as they believe they should have been there ahead of Ghana.


Read the tweets below