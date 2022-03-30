How South Africans reacted to Ghana's qualification to 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup



South Africap petition FIFA over penalty over Ghana



Stampede at M. K Abiola Stadium as Ghana qualifies for World Cup



In the immediate aftermath of Ghana’s dramatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup, a social media user tweeted “Ghana has beaten Nigeria but the pain is being felt in South Africa’.



That tweet was not untrue except that in this case the pain is also going to be felt in Nigeria as well.



South Africa have been mentioned in this episode and rightly so because for some reasons they are yet to overcome the pain inflicted on them by the Black Stars in October last year at the Cape Coast Stadium.



They have yet recovered from that defeat which came via an Andre Ayew penalty and have on various social media platforms been wishing doom for the Black Stars.



It is as result of this that Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup has generated anger and sorrow in the country.



On social media, South Africans are hurt and lamenting the qualification of Ghana to the World Cup as they believe they should have been there ahead of Ghana.





Read the tweets below





As a country we are going through some sh!t, Bafana Bafana has just lost to 5 nil on the other side Ghana won against Nigeria they are going to the World Cup in Qatar???????????????? We breathing through the wound???? — OFF THE WALL DON (@nkanyisotsala_) March 29, 2022

FIFA knew what they were doing when they dismissed Bafana Bafana's case against Ghana... ???? — The Darkhorse ???? (@RudolfMosoma) March 29, 2022

Not Ghana qualifying the worldcup and France is busy humiliating Bafana Bafana what a sad day to be South African — Galactico ???? x ???????? (@Simvu_T) March 29, 2022

South Africans when Bafana Bafana lost 5-0 to France and Ghana qualified for the 2022 World Cup.#FootballWithDME pic.twitter.com/ajJtHkXnV0 — El Don ???????? (@el_dme_363) March 30, 2022

After that Bafana Bafana display, we need to apologise to Ghana and thank them for taking our spot to save us the embarrassment at the world cup #FRARSA — Thuto Mokele???????? (@ThutoMoukz) March 30, 2022

Ghana qualifying for the World Cup hurts more than Bafana Bafana losing 5-0 — Dr Cornerz (@Ceeya_Mav) March 30, 2022

Ghana make it to world cup by beating Nigeria while bafana get spanked on the same day is painful shit... — Huey Freeman (@_Tshenolo) March 30, 2022

Bad night for bafana, le jewa 5 nil on the side Ghana qualified for the world cup. https://t.co/brnaNCrpMJ — TEBOHO HECTOR (@Mojazz_10) March 30, 2022

I came here to laugh at Ghana dragging Nigerians ????????????????????????



...because I m still angry because Ghana robbed Bafana Bafana the world cup qualifiers ???? pic.twitter.com/yvAryQnT1h — Emma ???????? (@Emma_Tsebe) March 29, 2022

Football will peak if Bafana Bafana win and Ghana lose today — alpha????????⚪ (@alphaUTD1) March 29, 2022

aiike to remind you @BafanaBafana ukuthi @ghanafaofficial have Qualified for the Qatar22 "it comes with the passion and a never give up Spirit"

????#GoBlackStarsGo #ghanavsnigeria #Ghana pic.twitter.com/zyDo6K8FOt — uJames Bond⚡ (@ernestosam12) March 29, 2022

Ghana has qualified ????????, sad news for Bafana-Bafana pic.twitter.com/oSKpDSxHyF — Shumani Libago (@LibagoShumani) March 29, 2022

Remember that penalty debacle against Bafana?



Ghana are now heading to Qatar ???? — Riaz ???????????????????? (@RiazHamed2) March 29, 2022

Honestly, this current @BafanaBafana team is not ready to compete in 2022 World Cup. Ghana can definitely represent us well in Qatar 2022. — Kosie Thembinkosi???????? (@KosieTheDJ) March 30, 2022

Thank God we didnt qualify for #Qatar2022 This Bafana Bafana team was going to embarrass us all.



We owe Ghana apology guys, look how these guys are running around like armatures trying to connect two passes. — Mr Phumudzo Gideon “GP” Mudzunga (@gp_mudzunga) March 29, 2022

I guess we have to thank Ghana for robbing us, they saved us from embarrassing ourselves in front of the whole world ????????‍♂️ imagine a performance like today's one in a World Cup, we would be the joke of the world. pic.twitter.com/GuZqSvSCNV — Sibusiso Khanyile (@SbudaK3180) March 29, 2022