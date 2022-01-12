How Nigerians reacted to Super Eagles victory over Egypt at 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Nigeria beat Egypt 1-0



Kelechi Iheanacho named MoTM in Nigeria’s victory over Egypt



Nigeria to face Sudan on Saturday



The Super Eagles of Nigeria got off to a bright start at the 2021 AFCON, beating the Pharaohs of Egypt in the opening Group D match.



In the most anticipated match of the opening round of the tournament, Nigeria produced arguably the best performance of the tournament so far.



The Super Eagles dominated and outclassed the highly-rated Pharaohs with Moses Simon and Wilfried Ndidi producing a performance of a lifetime.



At the heart of the Nigerian defence, experienced centre back William Troost-Ekong dealt effectively with the threat of the Egyptian attack with tiemly interceptions and blocks.



Kelechi Iheanacho lived up to his ‘senior man’ tag, firing home a beautiful half-volley which turned out to be the winner of the game.



Nigeria had more than enough chances to turn the game into a humiliation but indecision and profligacy on the part of Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho ensured that they left the stadium with three points and just a goal.



Nonetheless, Nigerians, most of whom were doubtful of the team’s chances against the Salah-led Egypt have taken to social media to shower praises on the team.



They are unsurprisingly happy with the result and continue to commend their team for display superior football skills against a top-rated team in the continent.



Nigeria by virtue of that win lead Group D with three points plus one goal with Egypt languishing at the bottom of the table.



Sudan and Guinea Bissau are locked on the same points but Bissau are second by virtue of their name.



