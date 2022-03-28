How Nigeria FA Boss Sports Minister, others were left stranded at Baba Yara Stadium

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

It has emerged that some top officials of the Nigerian government and the Nigeria Football Federation encountered a myriad of challenges at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022.



A report by MyNigeria.com states that owing to poor arrangements on the part of the National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association some high-ranking officials of Nigeria had to endure torrid times in their bid to get access to the game between the two countries last Friday.



MyNigeria.com reports that the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the Deputy Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Gambo Yusuf Hamza and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick were amongst top officials from Nigeria who almost missed out on the game.



"Nigeria's Sports Minister, Sunday Dare was given the needed all clear and access to the VIP box of the stadium after spending a significant amount of time in his car."



"The source noted that unlike the sports minister, deputy commissioner, Hamza had to watch the game from his diplomatic vehicle despite arriving at the stadium a few minutes before kick-off," part of the report read.







This comes after the earlier reports of the stadium being overcrowded due to lack of proper planning and management from the stadium authorities which led to the collapse of three people.



Nigeria will now host the Black Stars for the second leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after the first leg in Kumasi ended 0-0.







Ghana will have to avoid a defeat in Abuja as any scoring-draw game will see them qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the away goal rule.



