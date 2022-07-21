How Narteh Ogum announced his resignation to Kotoko management - Songo recounts

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Narteh Ogum resigns from Kotoko



Countryman Songo reveals why Ogum resigned



Asante Kotoko break silence on Prosper Narteh Ogum's resignation



Communication Team Member of Asante Kotoko, Countryman Songo has recounted how coach Prosper Narteh Ogum announced his resignation to the management and board of the club during a meeting.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum according to Countryman Songo announced his resignation as Asante Kotoko coach to the Board and Management during a zoom technical meeting on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



Claiming that Ogum was disrespectful in the said meeting, the Fire for Fire show host said the former WAFA coach after raising his voice severally in the meeting thanked some board and management members while adding that he has resigned despite efforts to get him to retract the statement.



"There was a meeting and we (Management) presented what you gave us to the Board and they called you to also come and have your say. He joined the meeting initially but the Board told him to wait until we are done with our presentation before he can join. He started saying all sorts of things as if he has been told to resign the moment he joined the meeting after our presentation."



"He just thanked some Board and Management Members and said that he has resigned and he can't continue with the job. Even the way he resigned was not proper per how he spoke. Nobody sacked him from the job."



"Just because he was not allowed to get his way during the meeting. Even Man United don't get all their targets in a transfer window. He wanted everyone to keep quiet for only him to talk"



He added that the club has accepted the resignation of coach Ogum and will move on from him.



"The Management has accepted his resignation and we won't go back to him. We won't allow Ogum to intimidate the Board and Management for him to be allowed to do what he wants to do in the club."



"You can't disrespect the Board and Management at a meeting and we will come and beg you to come back. He was just afraid to go to Africa and defend the league title that he won," Countryman Songo.



