How Kudus, Ghana's No. 20, gave Milovan his first goal as coach on his return

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the game of sports, history and chances are quite a regular thing. It would appear as though that is what applied after the goal scored by Ghanaian player, Kudus Mohammed in the ongoing Ghana versus Zimbabwe fixture at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Kudus, who is playing his first ever game in the Black Stars jersey, scored a 5th-minute goal to put the red, gold and green with black star nation ahead in the game.



With the returnee coach, Milovan Rajevac on the sidelines, and Andre Dede Ayew as captain, the team has been displaying an already wonderful telepathy on the field.



But history has just been made after the 20-year-old scored a goal in the African Qualifiers.



Kudus Mohammed, 20-years-old and spotting the Number 20 jersey for Ghana, has just given the coach his first goal as manager of the team.