How Kotoko supporters tried to woo Derek Boateng with 'chinchinga and drinks'

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Derek Boateng retires from football



Derek Boateng praises Kwasi Appiah



Kotoko win GPL



Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng has declared his love for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, stating that he would play for the Porcupines if he is to make a u-turn on his retirement.



Derek Boateng said that his support for Asante Kotoko stems from the love shown him by fans of the club when he once watched the team at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Derek Boateng recollected that the fans enticed with him some offers including grilled meat and drinks.



“I watched a Kotoko match at the stadium. The fans were trying to woo me to come. They promised to make me a royal and even bought chichinga and drinks. I swear, I almost returned from retirement and play for them. If I decide to return to training and play for football, I will play for Kotoko,” he said.



Derek Boateng is one of many Ghanaian football stars who have announced their love for the 24-time Ghana Premier League champions.



Legendary striker Asamoah Gyan has also disclosed his love for the club and pledged to play for the club before retirement.



“I would like to play for Asante Kotoko if I have to return [to playing football again]. I am a huge fan of the club,” Gyan said.



Former Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is another player who has affirmed his love for Asante Kotoko.



"I don’t follow the local league a lot but I do once in a while via the internet," he told Accra-based Metro TV.



"I support Asante Kotoko because I’m Ashanti. I’ve been a Kotoko fan since I was born. My parents and everyone are Kotoko fans so it runs in the family.



"I haven’t actually thought about playing for the club before I retire but I know some friends currently playing in Europe would like to play there after their career abroad. I’m talking about some of my colleagues in the Black Stars.



"I can’t mention their names but Asamoah Gyan is one. I wouldn’t mind playing too. Maybe, after my career abroad and I want to have a feel of the local league again before finally bringing my career to an end."



