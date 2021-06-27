How Kotoko arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium for the Super Clash

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Asante Kotoko made a grand arrival at the Accra Sports Stadium for today’s match against Hearts of Oak



• The Kotoko team arrived after the Hearts of Oak team had earlier made their way to the stadium



• The fixture between the two clubs has been touted as a potential title winner for the 2020/21 GPL



The Kumasi Asante Kotoko team arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium to a group of welcoming fans who could not wait to start cheering their players on the field.



Not even the presence of heavy security and the existing COVID-19 protocols could stop the zealous fans from attempting to meet the fabulous team.



Earlier before the arrival of Kotoko, the home team in today’s Super Clash fixture, Accra Hearts of Oak were the first to arrive at the stadium and begin their pre-match warm-up.



Today’s encounter is heavily touted as a potential title-winning match as the two rival clubs are currently locked to the top positions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League table with just three extra matches to the end of the season.



Hearts of Oak going into the match sit at the top of the table with a four-goal difference advantage over Asante Kotoko who are in the second position with the same points as Hearts, 56.



Watch Kotoko’s arrival below:





