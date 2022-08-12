How Kofi Annan inspired Irish parents to name their footballer son after him

Sports News of Friday, 12 August 2022

English Premier League side, Crystal Palace's announcement tweet on August 11, 2022, about the signing of defender, Kofi Balmer blew up with wild reactions from football fans on Twitter.



Many people were baffled as to why a white man of no Ghanaian descent would be given the name Kofi.



While they kept digging and asking why Balmer had 'Kofi' attached to his name, 2020 People Journalism Prize for Africa winner, David Hundeyin came up with the answer.



According to Hundeyin, Balmer is an Irish with no Ghanaian trace. However, the name Kofi attached to Balmer is in honour of the late United Nations secretary general, Kofi Annan.



"Kid is from Northern Ireland, has no family links whatsoever to Ghana, but is named Kofi in honour of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.



"Globalisation is a truly amazing thing to witness. What a time to be alive. The world is actually getting smaller," he tweeted by quoting the announcement tweet by Crystal Palace.



Kofi Balmer,21, has penned a year-deal with Palace from Northern Ireland Football League side Larne F.C.



"It's surreal. I feel amazing. It's every boy's dream to play football professionally, but to come to a club like Crystal Palace with all the top quality facilities – I couldn't have asked for anything better," Kofi said after completed the transfer as quoted by Crystal Palace website.



He will play alongside Ghanaian duo, Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp.





