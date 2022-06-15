How Joshua Clottey invested his millions from boxing into real estate

Boxing News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Clottey urges boxers to invest wisely



Joshua Clottey owns properties at East Legon



Joshua Clottey, Ike Quartey living good life after retirement



Former World Champion, Joshua Clottey has opened up about how he is living off the investments he made from the revenue he generated from his boxing career.



The IBF welterweight champion during his hay days made millions from boxing and invested as much in real estate properties at Weija and East Legon.



Speaking in an interview, the former IBF welterweight champion explained that his investments in real estate have become his main source of income after hanging his gloves.



"Whatever you make from fighting, you have to be very wise like me," said Clottey, as quoted by Graphic Sports.



"I fought Cotto and was robbed and had a bad fight against Pacquiao but when I came to Ghana, I had to do something with the money and up to now, I'm still hitting. That's my car,"



The 44-year-old urged young boxers to invest wisely while they are active so they can reap when they call time on their career.



"Even if it is a one-bedroom, it is yours and you can be there and the good thing about the money is how you handle it,” Clottey stated.



Meanwhile, Clottey recently stated that he was willing to fight Manny Pacquiao a second time to correct his mistakes.



The former IBF Welterweight champion stated that a rematch with the Filipino boxer is so important to him that he is prepared to fight for free.



Seven-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao defeated Clottey in a unanimous decision in 2010.



After twelve years, the Ghanaian feels make things right if he is given another chance to face Pacquiao.



