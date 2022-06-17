How Joseph Langabel landed his role as chief drummer of Ghana’s national team

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Feature



The former chief drummer of the national team, Joseph Langabel has opened up about how he landed the job to work with the Ghana national team.



Langabel, a popular figure in the Ghanaian football space started off as a passionate football fan of Accra Great Olympics.



With his exuberance and desire to cheer the team on, Langabel was employed by the club and given the position as the Equipment officer known locally as a ball boy. He then discovered the passion to motivate and inspire players to victory in matches while at Great Olympics.



After ten years at the club as an equipment officer, Langabel set off to start his own supporter's union for the national team and also for Great Olympics.



Speaking in an interview on the Untold Stories Show, Langabel revealed that he travelled to watch the Black Stars lift their last African Cup of Nations title in 1982 in Libya as a supporter of the team and repeated the same for the 1992 tournament.



Having been recognized by some football administrators at the Ghana Football Association, Langabel was invited to mobilize a supporters union for the under 17 national team and eventually continued to the Black Queens.



“When Ghana had a match I would paint the drums in our national colours then after I would change it to Olympics colours till 1998 when Burkina Faso hosted the AFCON. I was called by Ade Coker, ET Mensah and Nana Bartler approached me to raise a team for the national team,” Langabel said.



According to him, it became a ritual to support the national team from his own coffers till E.T Mensah saw the need to re-equip the supporters union with instrumentals.



As time went on, other supporters sprung up but Langabel's already established supporters union kept their place in the national team and travelled with the Black Stars for their first World Cup in Germany.



“In 2006 when we went to Germany, I said I wanted to enjoy the atmosphere there so they left me and I moved to Holland for four years but I realized Europe was not my thing so I returned home,” he stated in the interview.



Langabel returned to Ghana in 2009 with the intention to join the national team as a fully-employed staff under the new GFA.



His move was turned down as the positions in the national team were full but he eventually relished his ambition when he was given the post as the National Chief Drummer of the national team.



“After I returned from Europe, I went to the GFA and requested for a position in the national team but I was told the positions had been filled. I was later called by Kofi Nsiah to become the Chief Drummer of the national team to travel with them everywhere. It was an official employment and I got the chance to travel a lot.”







Although Langabel refused to state the amount of money he earned in the national team, he stated that “the moment I say it people will start calling me. It is for this reason that some African players cannot announce their wealth. I can’t to tournaments and come empty-handed.”



After years of being with the national team, Langabel was ousted after the Anas Aremeyaw’s investigative piece on Ghana football.



Currently, unattached to the national team, Langabel now supports Accra Great Olympics and mobilizes fans for the club.



Author: Joseph Adamafio