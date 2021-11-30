How Jeremy Doku became the only Ghanaian mentioned at 2021 Ballon d'OR

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Paris, the historic French city became the host as most of football’s iconic personalities converged under one roof to celebrate the successes of the past year.



In a year where the Covid pandemic still raged, the beautiful game of football stood tall and served fans treats, sometimes in empty stadiums.



The strides were the point of focus on Monday, November 29, 2021 as the crème-de-crème of the game met in Paris.



The night turned out to be a historic one for legendary Argentine forward Lionel Messi who copped his seventh Ballon d’OR title, becoming the first human being in history to achieve such a feat.



Trailing Messi was Polish goalscoring wizard Robert Lewandowski whose 51 goals for Bayern Munich saw him break Gerd Muller’s long-standing record in the Bundesliga.



In a meeting of world football personalities, Africa football was not left out. Anchoring the program was legendary Ivorian forward Didier Drogba who did a good job as co-host.



Whiles Drogba excelled as co-host, Salah, Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy were recognized for their display in the year under review.



Whiles Drogba and his ilk made name for their respective countries, Ghana was missing in action.



From the women’s player of the year to the men’s player of the year, never was there a sight or mention of any Ghanaian footballer or administrator on the awards night.



Ghana’s only mention came in the form of the nomination for Belgian winger Jeremy Doku.



The Club Rennes forward finished 9th in the Kopa Trophy which is reserved for players under the age of 21.



Doku who plays for Belgian has both his parents being Ghanaian and could have played for the Black Stars.



The Kopa Trophy was won by Spanish and Barcelona midfielder Pedri.



