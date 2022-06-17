How I healed myself of juju addiction – Ex-Ghana midfielder narrates

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Juju allegations hit Black Stars



Kwabena Yeboah laments juju in Black Stars



Nii Lante Vanderpuye makes interesting juju revelations



The juju phenomenon is one that divides opinion in the footballing world. While some agree with its existence, others refute it vehemently on grounds that it is more psychological than anything.



As the debate continues, a former Ghanaian midfielder who experienced both a juju career and a non-juju career has shared his ordeal with the issue which according to the celebrated Kwabena Yeboah has become a canker in the national team.



Godfried Aduobe, a former Black Stars midfielder has detailed how he was introduced to the juju sensation and how he eventually got out of it.



Aduobe in sharing history recounted how under the influence of friends and some club owners, he was exposed to the black magic.



The influence from his friends was so severe that Aduobe said he gave in and embarked on a juju journey.



“Friends were like you can’t play football with your normal eyes. You need to consult someone and get some help. I was living with my friends and we did things no one knew about. We will consult this and consult that. We did all these things but I later found that it wasn’t the best way,” he disclosed.



But along the line, Aduobe began to have a rethink about the rituals he performed before games.



His conscience was pricked that he might not be doing his career any favours and that it was time for him to ditch the juju craze and put his trust in God.



Aduobe narrates that after one holiday in Ghana, he returned to his club with a renewed mindset focused on God and his football and never looked back.



“Everything started coming back, from the injuries to the others so I decided to accept Christ. I accepted Christ and flew to Switzerland. I took my hands all the things I had prayed over them before throwing them away.



“For about three weeks, every time I got on my knees to pray, I felt this pressure like someone was standing on me. Sometimes I will be praying that I will feel some heaviness and turn to see if someone is standing behind me. It was like something was haunting me for about three weeks. After that whenever I got to play I felt happy and relieved. That’s what got me the mind to be free,” he said.



Aduobe made three appearances for the Black Stars and scored no goal. At club level, he journeyed through BSC Old Boys, Greuther Furth, Hansah Rostock, among others.



Watch his interview on LifeStyle TV’s Heart and Soul program



