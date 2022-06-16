How I became a lesbian on a football pitch - Ghanaian referee narrates

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Sometimes the silliest or most unfortunate things brighten up what would be the worst day in one's life.



Imagine meeting your crush looking scruffy and expecting him or her to hand a cold reception only for him or her to give you the exact opposite.



This is similarly the story of referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe who found profound happiness in one of the weirdest things he would have ever imagined.



Like all football stakeholders, after every season, they reminisce the best moments and worsts moments they had.



Delivering a masterclass of refereeing in the country's biggest game, Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak should have been the obvious best moment for Senorgbe. But no, it isn't.



Rather, his best moment of the season came when he was turned into a lesbian during Real Athletico's MTN FA Cup game against Great Olympics.



A man, turned a lesbian? How?



On Wednesday, December 22, 2022, lower division side, Real Athletico were up against Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics in the MTN FA Cup round of 64 with Rustum as the centre man at the Tema Sports Stadium.



In football, when things are not going the way of the home team, the fans get frustrated. Therefore, a harmless call against the home team gets the home fans triggered, and they turn their anger on the referee.



"I'm tempted to believe that referees are the most verbally abused people in matches and that day was no exception. As usual, the insults were flowing from the fans like rain." Senorgbe narrated how he was verbally abused in the game.



However, he turned deaf ears to them and carried on with his duty of applying the laws of the game and ensuring that the fair play principle shows.



But there is a particular insult that healed his deafness when he went close to the fans while checking on an injured player.



"During the game, I whistled for a foul closed to the technical bench. The player remained on the field, I went close to assess the situation. There, I got closer to the fans behind the perimeter and whilst the medical team was busy attending to the player, I heard a loud and memorable voice,"



In a split second, his profession was changed, his gender was changed, and he became a member of LGBTQ+ without his knowledge.



"hey 'lefree'(referee), kwasia(Fool), your mother, ashawo(Prostitute), lesbian". I nearly burst into laughter. I quickly turned my head to the field and smiled.



After learning about his new profession and gender on the field he fell in love with Tema supporters.



"I reported the matter to my wife immediately she called to check on me after the match. She said I shouldn't mind them. Herh, Tema fans. You be more. Me lesbian? Tsooo" he wrote on his Facebook wall.



Real Atletico won the game 3-1 on penalties after the 90 minutes ended in a one-all draw.



Rustum Gameli Senorgbe has been one of the best referees this season in the Ghana Premier League. He has officiated most of the top liners in the league including the Super and is no doubt the referee of the season.