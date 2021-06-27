How Hearts of Oak fans celebrated winning goal against Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko in the GPL 2020/21 matchday 31 fixture by a lone goal



• GhanaWeb TV captured how some Hearts of Oak fans gathered at a popular joint in Ous celebrated the goal



• Accra Hearts Oak continue to sit atop the league table with a three-point gap over Kotoko



It was a match touted as a potential title-winner decider between two of Ghana’s fiercest football rivals.



Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko going into the Ghana Premier League 2020/2021 matchday 31 fixture were locked up in the top two positions on the league table with the same points, 56.



At the end of the day, it took Daniel Afriyie connecting a straight shot from his teammate at close range to break the deadlock between the two sides.



GhanaWeb TV cameras captured the moment Accra Hearts of Oak grabbed the decisive goal at Epo’s Bar, a popular joint at Osu where some football lovers had gathered to watch the match.



The Daniel Afriyie Barnie goal did not only see a separation between the two clubs on the field of play but also ensured his team grabbed an essential three points which has now given them a clear three points breakaway from Hearts of Oak with just three matches left to the end of the season.



Watch how some Hearts of Oak fans celebrated the goal below:



