How Hearts of Oak could line up against Real Bamako in CAF Confederation Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak begin their 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup campaign against Real Bamako on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Stade Modibo Kéïta in Mali.



The 2022 MTN FA Cup champions will face the Malians in the second round of the preliminary games in the CAF Confederation Cup and the winner of the tie will make it to the group stages of the competition.



The Phobians are going into the game with their newly appointed assistant coach, David Ocloo, after parting ways with the trophy-winning coach, Samuel Boadu, after just three games in the Ghana Premier League.



Ahead of the game GhanaWeb take a look at how Accra Hearts of Oak will line up in this game with three good goalkeepers (Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah, Eric Ofori Antwi) all available for selections.



The club also traveled to Mali without midfielder Eric Esso who started all of Accra Hearts of Oak's opening three games in the betPawa Premier League.



In a 4-4-2 formation, GhanaWeb believes Richard Attah will have his chance against Real Bamako as he is yet to kick a ball for the Phobians since the start of the season.



Samuel Inkoom, Mohammed Alhassan, Konadu Yiadom, and Dennis Nkrumah Korsah will be the back four for the Phobians, while there will be a midfield three of Daniel Kordie, Gladson Awako, and Caleb Amankwah.



Junior Kaaba and Suraj Seidu will be leading the attack for the Phobians alongside big-game player Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



