How Great Olympics teased Muntari’s Hearts of Oak before, after match

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulley Muntari makes debut as Hearts of Oak player



Samuel Boadu loses first home game as Hearts of Oak coach



Great Olympics triumphs over Hearts of Oak



One of the most exciting fixtures in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) is the match between two of Ghana’s great traditional clubs, Accra Hearts of Oak and the Great Olympics.



Their cagey encounter is dubbed the “Mantse Derby” as each club strives to claim the bragging right as ‘Accra landlords”- occasioned by where the clubs hail from.



The first 2021/2022 GPL Ga derby was highly anticipated as Hearts of Oak new signing and former Black Star midfielder, Sulley Muntari was expected to make his debut.



Hearts of Oak also needed a win to close the gap at the top of the league, however, they failed to do so having lost by a goal to nil at the end of the full 90 minutes.



Great Olympics began taunting Hearts of Oak when it posted a flier with the picture of Sulley Muntari boldly embossed on it announcing to its fanbase that it was match day.



“Oly Dade” as they are popularly called responded by saying “Ei okɛ new wele nɛɛ baa gbe wɔ” loosely translated as “You will ‘kill’ us with this your new signing”.



As the game progressed, the Hearts of Oak Twitter page posted that the team had gone down by a goal in the 30 minutes.



Again, their arch-rival Great Olympics retorted that “Hmm normal”.



After the full 90 minutes with Hearts of Oak suffering a home defeat, Great Olympic quoted their tweet with a laughing emoji.



Great Olympics said they had ‘spoilt’ the party they intended to have with their new signing Sulley Muntari should they have won.



They also affirmed that they were the true landlords of Accra.



See all the tweets below





Ei okɛ new wele nɛɛ baa gbe wɔ. https://t.co/BT80pa998g — OLY DADE (@AccraGtOlympics) February 6, 2022

Hearts complaining at the press conference.



Me: pic.twitter.com/zDT6czBMfo — OLY DADE (@AccraGtOlympics) February 6, 2022

EMASHIEE KPINTINNNNNN!!!!!!!!



TRUE LANDLORDS OF THE LAND. #DADE — OLY DADE (@AccraGtOlympics) February 6, 2022