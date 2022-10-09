How Ghananains reacted to Hearts of Oak's humiliating defeat in Mali

Sports News of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Ghanaians on social media have reacted disappointedly to Accra Hearts of Oak's humiliating defeat in the preliminary round of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.



The Malian champions defeated Hearts of Oak by a three-goal margin, taking a big advantage before the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 15, 2022.



Real Bamako scored twice in the first half before adding their third goal in the 73rd minute to put the game to bed while ensuring that they will be coming to Ghana for the return leg with a huge advantage.



The defeat and Hearts of Oak's inability to score even a goal didn't go down well with many Ghanaians who have ruled them out of the competition ahead of the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Accra Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, apologized to their fans after losing 3-0 to Real Bamako of Mali in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.



Here are some of the reactions.





A Kotoko loss, should be a Kotoko loss



Hearts of Oak loss, should be a Hearts of Oak loss



Not because of Bamako 1,2,3 - You all knew Ghana Football have been BAD in recent years — BERKO Richard (@BerkoRich) October 9, 2022

One Thing I Like About Hearts Of Oak Is That Their Fans Will Not Fall For Any Propaganda Machinery Against The Team.They Will Always Support The Club They Are Not Like A Team I Know In Kumasi. pic.twitter.com/QYEkBEYozZ — Richard Obeng Bediako(Sir-Governor) (@obeng_governor) October 9, 2022

Hearts of Oak will beat Real Bamako 4-0 in Accra — Clinton Eleto (@ClintonSpel) October 9, 2022

I think Hearts of Oak need an experienced coach who. Knows the African terrain. Probably a non Ghanaian but an African. https://t.co/D3xlnHG2cN — Nana Kwao (AH00721414189) (@nanakwao21) October 9, 2022

I will talk and explain things further after The game against Bamako this weekend ….whether we qualify or not I will come and speak ????????????????????????????????????????????????it’s time we speak about hearts of oak and not personalities — PHOBIA BIRD ???????????????????????????? (@tlimz1) October 9, 2022

Hearts of Oak’s recent 3 trips in Africa Club Competitions



6-1 loss to WAC (Morocco)

4-0 defeat to JS Saoura (Algeria)

3-0 loss to AS Real Bamako (Mali)



13 Goals conceded in last three Away games in Africa — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) October 9, 2022

Full Time...



R. Bamako3️⃣ Hearts of Oak 0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/K4T16PAx6y — The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) October 8, 2022

AS Real Bamako make it 3-0 against Hearts of Oak. Surely no way back in this tie for the Phobians. Another weekend, another chance for Ghanaian clubs to underperform in Africa again. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 8, 2022

Goodnight Hearts of Oak fans ???????? — n.a (@thenanaaba) October 8, 2022

Can Hearts of Oak qualify ahead of Real Bamako after conceding 3 goals in the first leg of the CAF Confederations cup? pic.twitter.com/Pxek7BG1ow — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) October 9, 2022

Hearts of Oak’s away record in Africa in two seasons appalling.



13 goals conceded in last 3 away games.



Basket! — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) October 8, 2022

Hearts of oak couldn’t score a goal against Malian Ebusua Dwarfs? Useless club ???????? — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) October 8, 2022

How Daniel Kodie starts for Hearts of Oak is shocking…Losing every single ball in midfield — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) October 8, 2022

Full Time



Real Bamako 3-0 Hearts of Oak



CAF Confederations Cup first leg game.



Second leg: 16th October 2022 pic.twitter.com/s7GYvdgO5g — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) October 8, 2022