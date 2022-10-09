You are here: HomeSports2022 10 09Article 1638968

Sports News of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Ghananains reacted to Hearts of Oak's humiliating defeat in Mali

Ghanaians on social media have reacted disappointedly to Accra Hearts of Oak's humiliating defeat in the preliminary round of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Malian champions defeated Hearts of Oak by a three-goal margin, taking a big advantage before the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 15, 2022.

Real Bamako scored twice in the first half before adding their third goal in the 73rd minute to put the game to bed while ensuring that they will be coming to Ghana for the return leg with a huge advantage.

The defeat and Hearts of Oak's inability to score even a goal didn't go down well with many Ghanaians who have ruled them out of the competition ahead of the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Accra Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, apologized to their fans after losing 3-0 to Real Bamako of Mali in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

