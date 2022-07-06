How Ghanaians welcomed Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Salisu and others to the Black Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaians elated with nationality switch of Inaki Williams
Kurt Okraku meets father of Tariq Lamptey
Black Stars beef up squad ahead of World Cup
It was all joy for Ghanaians in the late hours of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams announced that he has completed his switch from Spain to Ghana.
Inaki Williams made his announcement in a video he shared on his Twitter page before the official handle of the Black Stars welcomed him to the team publicly.
It became a more happy day for Ghanaians after Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku also announced that Tariq Lamptey has also completed his switch from England and will be available for selection by Black Stars coach Otto Addo.
Kurt Okraku also announced that Mohammed Salisu has also agreed to play for the Black Stars after turning down call-ups in the past.
Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah were the other players who were announced to have also completed their switch to represent Ghana on the international stage.
Ghanaians after seeing this news, took to social media to welcome them to the Black Stars while fantasizing about how Ghana will line up against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and will conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.
Below are some social media reactions compiled by GhanaWeb in the post below:
Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford_Yeboah available for national selection.— Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku (@kurtokraku) July 5, 2022
Below, yours truly with the Dad of Tariq (Ahmed)
Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed. #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/vJb0byj3Ka
Welcome home brother ???????????????????? https://t.co/blsPpN7GbF— André Ayew (@AyewAndre) July 5, 2022
Inaki Williams and Mohamed Salisu choosing to play for Ghana is a huge boost. We now have a strong team so we’ll probably lose just 8-0 to Portugal instead of 10-0— Don (@Opresii) July 5, 2022
Iñaki Williams down. A few more new ???????? boys will come in the next six weeks.— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) July 5, 2022
Can't confirm their videos will be Avengers-themed like Iñaki's.
Inaki Williams is a better striker than Benzema in my books— Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) July 5, 2022
With Inaki Williams confirming his decision to play for Ghana, I can report that Tariq Lamptey is the only other player who has agreed to switch nationality. Eddie Nketiah has told GFA officials he will not be switching nationality at this time. Hudson-Odoi too.— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) July 5, 2022
Inaki Williams says yes to Black Stars ⭐️— Mutala Yakubu???????? (@Mutalayakubu10) July 5, 2022
Qatar WC
Inaki x Afena-Gyan ???? pic.twitter.com/sXAvXvdPdO
How far do you think this Ghana team can go in the World Cup with Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey? pic.twitter.com/MUKkFVf2bC— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) July 5, 2022
I think we all agree that Inaki Williams should lead the line for the Black Stars going forward anaa? pic.twitter.com/ey4neqNare— Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) July 5, 2022
Black stars sign Inaki Williams. Over to you @ChelseaFC— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) July 5, 2022
OFFICIAL:— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) July 5, 2022
???????? Inaki Williams is a Black Stars player.
He will be eligible to represent Ghana at all FIFA recognized tournaments. pic.twitter.com/hjcGt01q1I
This is Inaki Williams' father. Williams Ato Kwamina Ntoh. He started playing for Black Stars since 1947. ????????????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/ZeCbb19ZM0— Kweku Boye???? ???????? (@BoyeKweku) July 5, 2022
Inaki Williams ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Y2pYJbvH25— Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) July 5, 2022
???????? | IT'S ABOUT TIME— Black Stars ???????? (@GhanaBlackstars) July 5, 2022
- Welcome to the Black Stars, Iñaki Williams @Williaaams45 #BlackStars | #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/hFoq9bBm1I