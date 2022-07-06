You are here: HomeSports2022 07 06Article 1576355

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Ghanaians welcomed Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Salisu and others to the Black Stars

L-R: Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu play videoL-R: Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaians elated with nationality switch of Inaki Williams

Kurt Okraku meets father of Tariq Lamptey

Black Stars beef up squad ahead of World Cup

It was all joy for Ghanaians in the late hours of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams announced that he has completed his switch from Spain to Ghana.

Inaki Williams made his announcement in a video he shared on his Twitter page before the official handle of the Black Stars welcomed him to the team publicly.

It became a more happy day for Ghanaians after Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku also announced that Tariq Lamptey has also completed his switch from England and will be available for selection by Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

Kurt Okraku also announced that Mohammed Salisu has also agreed to play for the Black Stars after turning down call-ups in the past.

Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah were the other players who were announced to have also completed their switch to represent Ghana on the international stage.

Ghanaians after seeing this news, took to social media to welcome them to the Black Stars while fantasizing about how Ghana will line up against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and will conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



