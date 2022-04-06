How Ghanaians trolled Nigerians on social media a week after World Cup qualification

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022
Nigerians attack Ghanaians at Abiola stadium One week anniversary for Ghana vs Nigeria today ???? Ghana vs Nigeria line up is almost ready. Let’s go!!!! Nigeria vs Ghana lineup finally out! That goal is Thomas Partey's 5th in 6 games as Ghana captain. Only time he's not scored as skipper was vs Nigeria in the first leg.#ReplayingThePlayoffs pic.twitter.com/x4AF2h1ieP Your thoughts on Ghana's lineup vs Nigeria guys? ???? Ghana vs Nigeria predictions. GOAL: Nigeria level through captain of the day Troost Ekong. 1-1 vs Ghana after 21 minutes. Wollacott had no chance; ball went to his left and he dived wildly to the opposite. #ReplayingThePlayoffs Kickoff: Nigeria make several changes to the team that started in Kumasi vs Ghana. Key names now in: Bassey, Onyeka, Dennis, Lookman. Real attacking intent about this XI. #ReplayingThePlayoffs Nigeria vs Ghana Thanks @TwitterGhana & @mistameister for this customized Ghana ???????? vs Nigeria ???????? water bottle! Oh I nearly forgot today be the 3rd leg of the Ghana vs Nigeria game!
Ghana drawn in Group H in World Cup
Ghana beat Nigeria to book World Cup qualification
It seems Ghanaians are not ready to let Nigerians off the hook after the Black Stars' qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the expense of the Super eagles.
Ghana and Nigeria rekindled their football rivalry after the Super Eagles and the Black Stars were drawn against each other in the World Cup playoff in March 2022.
The Black Stars picked one of the five slots available to Africa in the Mundial after knocking out their West African neighbors to give the precious bragging rights to Ghanaians.
Despite the fact that the Black Stars could not beat the Super Eagles and had to qualify for the World Cup with the away goal rule, Ghanaians on social continue to make Nigerians feel the pain of missing out on the World Cup.
Under the pretext of marking a week after the game, some social media users including some notable Ghanaian sports journalists didn't spare the Nigerians as they continue to lick their wounds from the 'defeat' to Ghana as they flooded the timeline with news about the game.
The Nigerians had no option but to soak in the trolls as there was nothing they could do to escape the heat from the Ghanaians.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the trolling tweets in the post below.
