Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Ghanaians trolled Nigerians on social media a week after World Cup qualification

The Black stars eliminated Nigeria to qualify for World Cup

Nigerians attack Ghanaians at Abiola stadium

Ghana drawn in Group H in World Cup

Ghana beat Nigeria to book World Cup qualification

It seems Ghanaians are not ready to let Nigerians off the hook after the Black Stars' qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the expense of the Super eagles.

Ghana and Nigeria rekindled their football rivalry after the Super Eagles and the Black Stars were drawn against each other in the World Cup playoff in March 2022.

The Black Stars picked one of the five slots available to Africa in the Mundial after knocking out their West African neighbors to give the precious bragging rights to Ghanaians.

Despite the fact that the Black Stars could not beat the Super Eagles and had to qualify for the World Cup with the away goal rule, Ghanaians on social continue to make Nigerians feel the pain of missing out on the World Cup.

Under the pretext of marking a week after the game, some social media users including some notable Ghanaian sports journalists didn't spare the Nigerians as they continue to lick their wounds from the 'defeat' to Ghana as they flooded the timeline with news about the game.

The Nigerians had no option but to soak in the trolls as there was nothing they could do to escape the heat from the Ghanaians.



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the trolling tweets in the post below.