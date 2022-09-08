How Ghanaians reacted to Mohammed Kudus' explosive performance in the Champions League

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022
Ghanaians were on cloud 9 after watching Mohammed Kudus' explosive and mouth-watering performance in Ajax's opening game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.
Mohammed Kudus scored his first UEFA Champions League goal as Ajax humiliated Scottish giants Rangers 4-0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
The 22-year-old, who was making his first start of the season after five games in the Eredivisie, rewarded his coach and the Ajax fans with a goal and an assist to justify why he should be starting games ahead of Brian Brobbey.
Mohammed Kudus assisted Steven Berghuis's goal in the 32nd minute before getting his name on the scoresheet a minute later with a superb solo strike after picking the ball around the center circle.
Edson Alvarez and winger Steven Bergwijn added the other two goals to complete the victory for Ajax as the Dutch champions trashed the Scottish side 4-0.
The victory takes Ajax to the top of the Group A table before Liverpool's away game against SSC Napoli.
Ghanaians all over the world after the game took to social media to praise the wunderkind for proving his worth with the first opportunity he got to prove why he should be playing regularly.
Others also urged the Ajax coach, Alfred Schreuder, to reward Kudus with more playing time after his performance against Rangers.
Here are some of the reactions below:
Mohammed Kudus is the best in that team and that’s the fact— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) September 7, 2022
???????? Mohammed Kudus tonight became the first Ghanaian to score and assist in a UEFA Champions League game since 2011. André Ayew was the last Ghanaian to achieve this feat doing it against Borussia Dortmund whilst playing for Marseille. pic.twitter.com/R4AyJxpadF— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 7, 2022
???????? Mohammed Kudus is averaging a goal contribution every 48 minutes for Ajax this season. pic.twitter.com/EfxQrWvqGG— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 7, 2022
Mohammed Kudus at the World Cup will be fun.— John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) September 7, 2022
Watch out Uruguay ????
Mohammed Kudus. Injuries & not being given enough games by ETH were his only issue. This kid is a special talent.— Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) September 7, 2022
????????Mohammed Kudus is a Star!!— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 7, 2022
Mohammed Kudus was hungry tonight!— Michael Statham (@EredivisieMike) September 7, 2022
1 goal
1 assist
26/26 completed passes
5/5 successful dribbles
His first start of the season. After this peformance, he HAS to start a lot more often for Ajax! #ajaran pic.twitter.com/YsViiOPwvj
Thoroughly enjoyed that performance from Mohammed Kudus against Rangers. Even without his goal, he was easily one of the best players on the pitch for Ajax.#ajaran— Jon Boafo (@JonBoafo) September 7, 2022
Felix Afena Gyan used ShattaWale ein song as his presentation song there norrr he has been sold to a relegation threatened team Cremonese. Stonebwoy met Mohammed Kudus there norrr he's bossing it up in the champions league.— #GIDIGBA ❤️???????????? (@CodedLion) September 7, 2022
Levels ????????????????
Mohammed Kudus is the SI Unit for Football. pic.twitter.com/fiExUgskid— TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) September 7, 2022
Mohammed Kudus has more goals in the champions league than Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United— Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) September 7, 2022
Mohammed Kudus need more playing time to show the world how good he is. He’s a player who’s always aiming to score no matter what. Baller ???????? ❤️— Unruly King ???? (@unrulyking00) September 7, 2022
Mohammed Kudus plays football today!! Starting as a false 9 against Rangers….letsgoooo— Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) September 7, 2022
When I watch Mohammed kudus play football , I wonder how Chelsea ended up with average players like Kai havertz and mason mount.— AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) September 7, 2022
Mohammed Kudus having more champions league goals this season than Messi isn’t talked about enough. ????????— Ghana Yesu ☦️ (@Ghana_Yesu_) September 7, 2022