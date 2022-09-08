How Ghanaians reacted to Mohammed Kudus' explosive performance in the Champions League

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Ghanaians were on cloud 9 after watching Mohammed Kudus' explosive and mouth-watering performance in Ajax's opening game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.



Mohammed Kudus scored his first UEFA Champions League goal as Ajax humiliated Scottish giants Rangers 4-0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.



The 22-year-old, who was making his first start of the season after five games in the Eredivisie, rewarded his coach and the Ajax fans with a goal and an assist to justify why he should be starting games ahead of Brian Brobbey.



Mohammed Kudus assisted Steven Berghuis's goal in the 32nd minute before getting his name on the scoresheet a minute later with a superb solo strike after picking the ball around the center circle.



Edson Alvarez and winger Steven Bergwijn added the other two goals to complete the victory for Ajax as the Dutch champions trashed the Scottish side 4-0.



The victory takes Ajax to the top of the Group A table before Liverpool's away game against SSC Napoli.



Ghanaians all over the world after the game took to social media to praise the wunderkind for proving his worth with the first opportunity he got to prove why he should be playing regularly.



Others also urged the Ajax coach, Alfred Schreuder, to reward Kudus with more playing time after his performance against Rangers.



