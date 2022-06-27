How Ghanaians reacted to Hearts of Oak's victory in the 2022 MTN FA Cup final

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Hearts of Oak win 2022 MTN FA Cup after beating Bechem United
Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to win their 12th FA Cup title
Hearts of Oak qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup after FA Cup victory
It was a day to remember for many Phobians as the "Never say die" spirit was called to action in the MTN FA Cup final at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Accra Hearts of Oak invoked their popular slogan "Never say die until the bones are rotten" to stage a comeback against Bechem United to win their 12th FA Cup title.
Emmanuel Avornyo's goal off a rebound in the 45th minute ignited the stadium, giving Bechem United the early advantage in the finals.
In the three minutes of extra time left before halftime, the Phobians quickly leveled the score with a beautifully planned goal from defender Caleb Amankwah.
Birthday boy, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, sealed the victory in a grand style after guarding Gladson Awako's cross straight into the net to win the trophy for the Phobians.
Accra Hearts of Oak fans couldn't hide their joy after winning the trophy, considering how difficult the season was for them, and they invaded various social media platforms with celebration tweets.
Here are some social media reactions as compiled by GhanaWeb:
Meet the new Emperor and Conqueror of Ghana football. He is called Samuel Boadu #MTNFACup2022— *Mr. Joel Eshun* (@JOELESHUN4) June 27, 2022
Ghana Premier League ????
MTN FA Cup ????????
President cup ????
Super Cup ????
Five trophies in two seasons pic.twitter.com/MOau5wwKA9
FT: Hearts of Oak 2️⃣-1️⃣ Bechem United— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 26, 2022
Goals: Caleb Amankwah, Afriyie Barnieh; Emmanuel Avornyo
It is a 12th @MTNFACupGH title - more than any other club - in Kumasi. ???? #MTNFACup2022pic.twitter.com/et1TbIDa1I
We are Phoobia!— RED-BIRD (@Sela_15) June 27, 2022
We are Champions!!
We are Masters!!!
????????????????❤️????????????
Any challenger?????@HeartsOfOakGH???????? #MTNFACup2022 pic.twitter.com/XY0kiZmFyR
Some things you can’t escape :— FA Cup Champions????2021/2022 (@PhobiaXtra) June 26, 2022
Death
Taxes
Boadu winning a cup final
Afriyie Barnieh scoring on his birthday #Champ12ns#MTNFACup2022 #phobiaXtra
???????????? pic.twitter.com/SsPr8HvLEj
In @ghanafaofficial, no football club or Team dey #buga pass Accra Hearts of Oak ❤️ ???? ???? ????@HeartsOfOakGH #MTNFACup2022 #MTNFACupFinal #bugachallenge pic.twitter.com/K1xMTxu8qL— Fans of Hearts (@fansofhearts) June 27, 2022
Morning of after the victory is like visit to HEAVEN ????????????......— Jeff Oma (@Jeff_Oma87) June 27, 2022
If ibi ur own come take am....
heloo @pokuadon ????????#MTNFACup2022 #FACupFinal #FACUP????12 pic.twitter.com/fVNC7I4fUU
Good morning to my Phobia family ❤️????????. The other people can take theirs somewhere else. @iamalexislaura @TabuuYaw @Elawenam #MTNFACup2022 #HeartsOfOak pic.twitter.com/vdnwU14wrC— Dep. Min. Energy ???????? (@shikome_1) June 27, 2022
Eno be suit and tie! ????????????????#MTNFACup2022 pic.twitter.com/hoc2OEmMYJ— Osu Bruno???????????????? (@benoniteye) June 26, 2022
Contact @DanielBarnieh of @HeartsOfOakGH for all your final matches #MTNFACup2022 pic.twitter.com/HGsIasvugS— Papa Newton (@PapaNewton4) June 26, 2022
Show me your Number 12. back to back for @HeartsOfOakGH #MTNFACup2022 pic.twitter.com/888ZcFTvlq— Papa Newton (@PapaNewton4) June 26, 2022
Morning of after the victory is like visit to HEAVEN ????????????......— Jeff Oma (@Jeff_Oma87) June 27, 2022
If ibi ur own come take am....
heloo @pokuadon ????????#MTNFACup2022 #FACupFinal #FACUP????12 pic.twitter.com/fVNC7I4fUU
Good morning to my Phobia family ❤️????????. The other people can take theirs somewhere else. @iamalexislaura @TabuuYaw @Elawenam #MTNFACup2022 #HeartsOfOak pic.twitter.com/vdnwU14wrC— Dep. Min. Energy ???????? (@shikome_1) June 27, 2022
If the 26-man Ghana World Cup squad were named today, I'd take him.— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 26, 2022
Happy 21st birthday @DanielBarnieh. #MTNFACUP2022 pic.twitter.com/M9XKLi2APT
???? BACK 2 BACK ????@HeartsOfOakGH defeated Bechem United 2-1 to win @MTNFACupGH— Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) June 27, 2022
The Phobians have now won the Cup for a record 12th times #PulseSports #MTNFACup2022 pic.twitter.com/pH8QQhw1jr