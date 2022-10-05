You are here: HomeSports2022 10 05Article 1636292

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Ghanaians on social media reacted to Kwadwo Asamoah's retirement

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Former Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah Former Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah

Some Ghanaians on social media have bid their farewell to former Black Stars skipper, Kwadwo Asamoah, who has announced his retirement.

Former Juventus player Kwadwo Asamoah officially closed his professional chapter on Tuesday, October 5, 2022.

After a meeting with his agent, Pastorello, following the decision to retire, Kwadwo Asamoah took to social media to post, "Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you Federico Pastorello."

Following the announcement, Ghanaians have flooded Twitter with farewell messages as Kwadwo Asamoah is among the top trending topics on Ghana Twitter.

While many wished him well in his future endeavours, others reminisced about his sumptuous assist against Portugal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

In his national team career, Kwadwo Asamoah featured 74 times for the Black Stars, scored four goals, and featured in both the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and Brazil in 2014.

Whereas in his club career, he won 13 trophies while spending a chunk of his career in Italy, playing for five different Serie A sides.

He won six Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies and added three Italian Super Cups to take his total trophy count to 13.


Check out some reactions below




























EE/BOG