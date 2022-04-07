How Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan brings balance to Fiorentina

Soccer News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder Alfred Duncan has become a mainstay in the Fiorentina team this season after struggles when he first joined the club.



Having moved from Sassuolo in the 2020 winter transfer window, the 29-year-old arrived in Florence with injury and struggled to make the team.



He was shipped out on loan to Cagliari, where he regained fitness and some minutes on the pitch.



His return to the club coincided with the arrival of a coach who had admired him for a long, Vicenzo Italiano.



The marriage of the duo is bearing fruits as Italiano brings the best out of the Ghana international, and that has also contributed to the club's return to form.



Duncan provides flexibility, strength and versatility to La Viola, emphasizing his importance to the club.



Despite the absence of some key players, the former Inter academy graduate has managed to keep his side competitive.



Fiorentina currently sit eight on the Italian Seria A table and will next travel to Napoli as they seek to extend their unbeaten run to five games.



Duncan has played 25 games out of 30 Serie A games, and will be hoping to finish the season on a good note.