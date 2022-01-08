How Ghana’s preparation for AFCON 2021 has been disrupted by FIFA’s decisions

Sports News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Ghana’s preparation for the 2021 African Cup of nations has been disrupted heavily by the decision by football’s world governing body, FIFA.



The Black Stars opened camp on the 28th of December with only 8 players in camp due to the request from the European Club Association for FIFA to allow some African players to stay with their clubs before the tournament kicks off.



The situation disrupted Ghana’s preparation since players were expected to be released by their clubs 14 days before the tournament but after several consultation the Confederation of African Football was convinced by FIFA to allow players stay with their clubs in Europe and join 6-days [January 3, 2022] to the tournament.



The decision left Ghana having to train with only 13 players after moving to Qatar to pitch camp and prepare for the tournament.



24 participating teams including the Black Stars had scheduled a 17-day training camp for the 30 invited players. But due to the decision of FIFA, the team had to pull the plugs on plans and adjust.



The Black Stars had initially lined up three friendly matches to play while in Qatar but later had to forfeit two matches due to the lack of players available in camp.



Ghana lost the only pre-AFCON match they played to Algeria by 3-0 at the Education City stadium.



Coach Milovan had to field about three foreign based players who had joined the team barely 48 hours to the match.



The lack of games played by the Ghana national team has left many fans in disarray losing affection for the team due to their unpreparedness.



Currently, the Black Stars have only 25 out of the 28 players who have been listed for the tournament.





Winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, Philimon Baffuor and Mohammed Kudus have all not joined the Black Stars in camp as the team prepares to play their first game on Monday, January 10, 2022.



According to reports, the three players will all join the Black Stars in Cameroon for the AFCON 2021.



Ghana begins their first game at the tournament against Morocco on Monday January 10, 2022 before preparing to face Gabon and Comoros later.