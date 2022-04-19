How Ghana's World Cup opponent Cristiano Ronaldo announced the death of his son

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Captain of the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo has called for privacy for his family following the death of his baby boy.



The Manchester United forward and his girlfriend were expecting twins but the global football icon has confirmed that the boy couldn't survive.



Cristiano Ronaldo is a father to four other children. He has two sons Cristiano Jr and Mateo, and daughters Eva and Alana, and was hoping that the twins could take the count to six before the unfortunate news.



The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to social media to announce the news to his millions.



Read Ronaldo's full statement below:



"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo and Rodriguez wrote. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.



"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.



"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."



