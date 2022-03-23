How Ghana can use Thomas Partey to beat Nigeria - Coach Opeele lays out tactical plan

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sammy Kuffour urges Partey to impress against Nigeria



Otto Addo confident of victory over Nigeria



Elisha Owusu ready for Nigeria challenge



Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng has said that it will be suicidal for Ghana to adopt an all-attack approach against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Coach Opeele in a social media post suggested that the quality of the Black Stars team is inferior to that of the Nigeria.



He, however, recomends a special tactic that will see Thomas Partey in a more advanced role for the Black Stars.



Opeele advised that Thomas Partey be deployed behind the strikers as that will enable him score goals for the Ghana.



“On Pound - for - Pound Ghana cannot trade that punches with Nigeria. Hence, we pack the midfield and place the key goal component Thomas Partey (No.10) behind the main. Striker Afenya Gyan.



“Partey is the only dangerous player who can score at any given opportunity, Opeele posted on Twitter.



TWI NEWS



Ghana are gearing up for what has been described by the spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association as the “most expensive match between Ghana and Nigeria”.



A ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is up for grabs as the two rivals square it off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022 for the first leg of fixture.



Ahead of the game, the head coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo has been speaking and he is confident about victory.



“The players, the technical team and the Ghana Football Association are committed to this task. We really want to make ourselves and the nation proud by qualifying for this upcoming World Cup,” he said in a video shared on the GFA’s YouTube Page.



“Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, strategies and the unflinching support of all Ghanaians. We are Ghana and have what it takes to come out victorious.”



GhanaWeb is pleased to announce that it will treat its readers and viewers of GhanaWeb TV with live commentary from the Baba Yara Stadium



