How Gabon become 1st African kontri to get paid for protecting dia rainforest

Gabon don become di first kontri for African to collect money because of say dem reduce carbon emissions afta dem start to protect dia rainforest.



Di United Nations backed Central African Forest Initiative (Cafi) don count 17 million dollars put for dia hand.



Dis na di first part of a $150m wey dem reach for 2019.



Nearly 90% of Gabon be forest wey dey catch more carbon than the one wey dey comot from di kontri.



Rainforests dey very important to absorb di carbon wey dey make d world hot.



Cafi tok say, Gabon show say dem reduce deforestation wey come reduce carbon emissions for 2016 and 2017 pass how e bin dey for di last decade.



Because of dat, Norway pass through Cafi to dash Gabon $17m based on formula wey dem calculate to measure di amount of carbon wey for comot if dem no make di steps.



Dem go share di remaining $150m ova di coming years.



Dis 17 million na just 0.1% of Gabon yearly GDP but di Forest Minister Lee White tell BBC say sa na beta first step.



E say, Norway don give dem beta gbosa for di way Gabon bin dey chook eye for deforestation and carbon emission.



Dis mean say dem go fit start to dey collect money from kontris wey dey create carbons wella so dem go fit manage dia resources for future.



How Gabon take make $17m from Carbon Emission Control?



Gabon don start some programmes on conservation ova di last few years.



For inside, dem get di creation of 13 national parks and one project wey suppose fight illegal logging.



But di kontri too say dem still wan dey make money from Timber join so dem go continue to dey harvest more trees.



Dis don make some critics to hala say dis fit be PR stunt.



E no help say data from di Global Forest watch tok say 2017 bin get di highest rate of forest loss for di kontri since 2001.



Howeva, Gabon dey put leg for ground say, wetin dem monitor show say dem go fit to maintain dia low carbon emissions from wetin dem call sustainable forestry.



