How Fatawu Issahaku's name popped up in Parliament

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Parlaimentarian touts the brilliance of Fatawu Issahaku



Fatawu Issahaku wins best player at u-20 AFCON



Fatawu Issahaku set for first AFCON with Black Stars



Ghanaian footballer, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s named popped up in parliament on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 during a discussion on Ghana’s preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Fatawu Issahaku became the toast of many due to his powerful strikes and ability to dribble past opponents from the flanks at a young age.



The midfielder earned a call up to Ghana’s senior national team after winning the U-20 AFCON with the Black Satellites. He was also adjudged the best player of the tournament.



Whiles speaking on the floor of parliament, the Minority leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu hailed the player for managing to break into the Black Stars as a teenager.



Haruna Iddrisu who is the owner of Issahaku’s parent club (Steadfast FC) noted that the 17-year-old’s market value has shot up since joining the Black Stars. According to him, it was a joy when the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif walked him to his office.



He said, “In March I had the joy of my life when the minister walked to my office with one of the players who is now a shining examples in the Black Stars, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who plays for my team.”



“I do football as an additional vocation. The minister walked in when my player won the overall best player in Africa. What is significant is that since he joined the Black Stars, his value has gone up,” the Tamale South MP stated.



He added, “We are now negotiating with other teams who are interested in him. I’m only waiting for him to turn 18 to negotiate a deal.”



Fatawu Issahaku currently plays for Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC on loan, the player has scored 5 goals in the domestic league so far.