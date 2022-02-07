How Egypt's 'water bottle' game failed against Senegal in AFCON final

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Gabaski wins MVP of AFCON final



Gabaski ends 2021 AFCON as goalkeeper with most penalty saves



Egypt fall to Senegal in 2021 AFCON final



Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Qotb Abou Gabal Ali Gabaski yet again grabbed all the attention with his 'water bottle' tricks in his country’s African Cup of Nations final game against Senegal.



The Pharaohs lost 4-2 on penalties with Gabaski earning all the applauds for a stunning show. He made eight saves including, Sadio Mane's 7th minutes' penalty without the help of his water bottle.



His goalkeeping heroics could however be attributed to the ‘water bottle’ tricks that earned him fame in the semi-final match against Cameroon.



The bottle had a print of all the Senegal player's preferred angles. Unlike the semi-finals against Cameroon, it fairly failed although he guessed four directions out of the five penalties right.



For the first penalty, he guessed right but Kalidou Koulobaly added power and thus Gabaski could not reach it.



The Zamalek goalkeeper again went the right way for Senegal's second but couldn't reach it as Abou Diallo placed it beyond the goalkeeper.



Mohamed Abdelmonem stepped up for Egypt's second and missed after Zizu had scored the first.



Bouna Sarr picked up Senegal's third and this time Gabaski dived early and made the save to keep Egypt in the game.



Marwan Hamdi scored to draw the North Africans level, 2-2.



Olympique Marseille Bamba Dieng stepped up and sent Gabaski the wrong way to score Senegal's fourth spot-kick.



Mohanad Lasheen missed with Sadio Mane wrapping it up for Senegal with a powerful effort although Gabaski for the fourth time went the right way but could not save it.



Gabaski won the man-of-the-match award for an impressive show in the final. He ended the tournament as the goalkeeper with the most penalty saves, 8.



Despite the loss, football fans hailed the goalkeeper for his amazing performance throughout the tournament.



Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski forgot his bottle after the defeat. Info on Senegal's penalty takers.



Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski forgot his bottle after the defeat. Info on Senegal's penalty takers.

This should go straight to CAF Museum if they have.

#TeamEgypt Mohamed Abou Gabal 'Gabaski' at #AFCON2021 :



• 4 games

• 3 clean sheets

• 15 saves

• 5 penalties saved

• AFCON Final Man of The Match



My player of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/uKWV2guLnZ — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 6, 2022

If I own a club on this continent, the first Afcon player I'd break the bank to sign is Abou Gabal 'Gabaski'.



He's a winner. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 6, 2022

Gabaski saved EIGHT penalties in the AFCON. Heartbreak for him but a heroic tournament from the Zamalek goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/7djjE3YcA5 — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 6, 2022