How Dr. UN plans to award Black Stars for 2022 World Cup appearance

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Organizer of the controversial Global Blueprint Excellence Awards, Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN has announced that his upcoming awards scheme is aimed at supporting the Black Stars to 'go for gold' in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Dubbed "Ghana Go for Gold" awards, Dr. UN hinted that he has put the awards together as his own way of supporting the Black Stars who have a targetted a semi-final finish at the World Cup.



The self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN) who is known for pulling off a 'fake' UN award in August 2020 also said that he will honour Queen Elizabeth II at the Ghana Go for Gold" awards as he has composed a song for the British Monarch.



"The Ghana Go for Gold" award I will be organizing this year is to help push the Black Stars to go for Gold in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar."



"A song has even been composed by me for Queen Elizabeth to honor her," Dr. UN said in an interview on the Delay Show.



He also denied reports that he is a fraud who has been organizing awards in the name of the UN and Kofi Annan to make money.



"I'm not fake and I don't do scam Delay. We are all in Ghana and you have seen the kind of people I have awarded, do you still call me a scam?"



The Black Stars will be competing in Ghana's 4th FIFA World Cup after eliminating the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the playoff stage in March 2022.



Ghana have been paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.



