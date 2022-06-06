How Chris Hughton landed Black Stars job

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA confirm appointment of Otto Addo as Black Stars coach



2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21



Ghana drew in Group H of FIFA World Cup





Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton, has said he came to Ghana for visit and ended up being hired by the Ghana Football Association.



According to Hughton, he had not held talks with any GFA member before his visit, and therefore his appointment was a mere coincidence.



Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former Tottenham Hotspur coach said the local media misinterpreted his visit because Milovan Rajevac had lost the job a few days before he touched down.



“Three days before I arrived the Ghana coach lost his job. I was visiting family, just relaxing. But I must have been spotted and a lot of people, particularly in the local media, presumed I was there for the job. It kind of grew and grew,” he told the Daily Mail.



“They were discussing it on the TV and next thing my grandchildren were sending me stuff they’d seen on social media and asking why I hadn’t told them. I was relaxed about it. I knew it wasn’t true. But then over a period of time that all changed,” he added.



Chris Hughton secured the role of a technical advisor in March, joining an interim technical team of Otto Addo as head coach, and George Boateng, and Didi Dramani as assistant coaches.



The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager helped in masterminding Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.



The interim technical team have been reappointed to lead the team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as well as the World Cup.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H for the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.





