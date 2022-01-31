How Chris Hughton could prove the pull factor in getting foreign stars to play for Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

A distinctive aspect of Ghana’s football policy over the last couple of years is the strategy to convince foreign-based players of Ghanaian descent to switch allegiances and play for Ghana.



The sporadic rise of such players and the absence of world-class homegrown talents for the Black Stars, in particular, has resulted in the FA pursuing players who are eligible to play for the country.



Whiles the FA have been successful in getting the likes of Djiku, Samuel Kyereh, and others to play for the country in recent times, there still remain a good number of players out there who have their national team careers up in the air.



Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, Bryan Brobbey, among others are being pursued by the FA to have them represent the country.



A plethora of reasons have been ascribed to the difficulty the FA and other stakeholders have had in persuading some young players of Ghanaian descent to play for the country, with juju and lack of connection with the country being some of them.



The arrival of Chris Hughton could prove crucial in dealing with the latter of the two reasons cited above.



Hughton like the Odois, Williams, Brobbeys fit the description of football stars born and bred in Europe but with connections to Ghana.



Hughton is Ghanaian by virtue of his father who hails from Jamestown, Accra.



With such background, Hughton is provided with the moral backing and experience to talk the players into playing for the country.



He walks into the conversation with the clout of a Premier League and Championship manager and that helps.



From that viewpoint, he will understand the concerns of the players and explain to them the cultural dynamics.



Earning the trust and confidence of these will prove less herculean compared to others with different backgrounds as Hughton could connect with the players better.



As already evidenced in his meeting with the father of Callum Hudson-Odoi and the reported decision of the Chelsea winger to play for Ghana, Hughton could be the decisive factor in getting foreign stars to pick Ghana over their respective nations.



