How Charles Taylor's bitter relationship with Hearts of Oak began

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the most controversial transfer sagas in Ghana football is Charles Taylor's move from Hearts of Oak to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.



Although many players had been traded between the two clubs, Taylor's move to Kotoko drew much hatred to him as Hearts fans regarded him as ungrateful.



The former Black Stars forward had made name for himself in the Phobia colours and had won the hearts of the fans with his pace, dribbling, coupled with goals.



But after just three seasons he crossed the carpet to the other side to join the Red army after a fallout with the Hearts of Oak board.



Until today, many believe Taylor rejected a deal to play abroad which could have earned Hearts a huge profit to force a move to Kotoko.



Speaking with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Taylor revealed that Hearts never presented him a deal from abroad as they claimed.



"I wish I had luxurious things as people use to say I played better than others but they have more money than me. But in life, if somebody doesn't give you the opportunity you can't prove people wrong."



"People keep saying they(Hearts of Oak) said they had a deal for me abroad but I rejected. Nobody got a deal abroad for me. I travelled a lot while I was at Hearts of Oak but I would ask where did they get a deal for me that I rejected?"



Taylor continued that the only deal abroad he got was a trail deal at Brescia through former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah.



"The only foreign contract I had that involved money was a deal Stephen Appiah got for me at Brescia...He took me there and I passed."



He narrated that the deal involved a fee of US$400,000 dollars.



"They gave Hearts $400,000 that if I perform, they will transfer me to Juventus...I was with Stephen, we went to a restaurant with Brescia CEO before Stephen called Hearts to discuss the deal."



"People have been saying I got a contract in Switzerland, I never had a contract in Switzerland.



"So I returned to Ghana to make preparations and go back to Italy to sign my contract. I went to see Tommy Okine(Former Hearts CEO) and he told me they had gotten a new deal in Switzerland and the money is USD$1 million dollars. So I agreed because the money was obviously more huge than the $400,000 and I wanted Hearts to make money."



He then explained his Switzerland move.



"I went to Switzerland and lived with a lady called Maame Mansah. She was with a white man who was close to some clubs and portrayed himself as an agent but he is not."



"I went there about four times, I use to accompany the woman to do his trade business on the Garmany-Switzerland border...the team they claimed I signed for I never trained with them."



"For me, playing for Hearts of Oak was like a miracle. So, if Hearts has received a lucrative deal forme, why would I reject it?"



Charles Taylor won 8 major titles at Hearts of Oak including the CAF Champions League and the Super Cup before joining Kotoko.





