How CK Gyamfi banned juju and used God to win three AFCON titles for Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Spirituality and football are seemly inseparable as every footballer or coach in one way or the other has specific spiritual routines they perform to get good luck during games.



But in the case of African football, witchery, black magic or voodoo which is commonly known as 'Juju' has been adopted by some national teams, clubs, administrators and not forgetting the players to either affect the outcome of matches or enhance their performance.



The Black Stars in the early 1960s, according to some historians had a witch doctor who worked things in their favour until 1963, when Charles Kumi Gyamfi got appointed.



In a book written by Rev. Francis J. Botchway dubbed "Juju, Magic, and Witchcraft in African Soccer', the former Black Stars coach said:



“Before I took over the Black Stars, we had a few spiritualists or medicine men who were ‘assisting’ the team. Some even accompanied us on trips outside Ghana. As Africans, this should not surprise us because superstition in football was a common belief and practice on the continent in those days."



Gyamfi was the first African footballer to play in Germany, hence, when he became the coach of the national team his experience in Europe influenced his decision to ban the use of 'juju' at the Black Stars.



"...my experience with Germany, Chilean and Brazilian football convinced me that juju does not play soccer.” C K Gyamfi said as quoted in the book.



According to Rev.Botchway, Gyamfi had a firm belief in God and therefore sort God's favour in every quest.



“He (C.K. Gyamfi) asked the divine God to help him in a particular cause and he succeeded because he had the favour of God like Joseph in Egypt.” Rev. Botchway told Lifestyle TV.



The Professor of Contemporary African Christianity continued by naming the African Cup of Nations CK Gyamfi won as the cause God helped him to succeed.



“So he won the AFCON in 1963, 1965, and in 1978, I know he was not in charge of the national team (Osam Duodo was the national team coach in 1978) but he offered advice to the team. And he won again in 1982 (this time as team manager of the national team)."



The Black Stars' triumph in 1982 is the last feel of the continental trophy. The country has since gone four decades without winning a single major honour and in the process has suffered many juju allegations.



Rev. Botchway concluded that he believes that if the country had stuck with the 'CK Gyamfi' way of managing the team, things would have been better.



“So if after 1982 we have left that path, then nothing can work for us. I believe strongly that this is the reason why we have not won the African Cup for the past 40 years.”



Charles Kumi Gyamfi is regarded as the greatest-ever Ghanaian coach and the pioneer of coaching in the West African country.



CK Gyamfi won Ghana's first-ever continental trophy in 1963 and astonishingly defended the title in 1965.



He is the man who orchestrated Ghana's fourth AFCON title in 1982. Gyamfi was a player before becoming a coach.



During his playing days from 1948 to 1961, he played for Sailors, Ebusua Dwarfs, Asante Kotoko, Kumasi Great Ashantis, and Hearts of Oak before leaving the shores of Ghana to play for Fortuna Düsseldorf in Germany.



He also played for the Black Stars from 1950 to 1961.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







