How Black Stars have performed in AFCONs under Akufo-Addo government

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The performance of the Black Stars is one of the metrics by which a particular government is measured. Despite being a sporting brand, the Black Stars have since their establishment been viewed as a propaganda tool from the lenses of the country’s political elite.



Since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia assumed roles as President and Vice President of Ghana respectively, the country has participated in three AFCON finals.



Like his predecessor, the Akufo-Addo government is yet to win any trophy from the three tournaments played so far.



Below is how the Black Stars have faired in three AFCON tournament under the Akufo-Addo administration.



2017 – Semi-finalist



The highest point of the Black Stars under the current administration came at the 2017 African Cup where the team finished fourth after losing to Cameroon in the semi-final stage.



Cameroon’s two goals were scored by Christian Basogog and Ngadeu-Ngadjui

Ghana went on to lose the semi-final tie to Burkina Faso, thus finished fourth.



2019 AFCON- Round of 16



Ghana exited the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the Round of 16 stage after losing to Tunisia on penalties.



The Black Stars finished as one of the four best third-placed teams but crashed out after losing to the North Africans.



It was the first time Ghana failed to make the semis of the tournament since 2006.



2021 AFCON – First round



Ghana recorded its worst record in AFCON history at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations currently ongoing in Cameroon.



The Black Stars finished last in Group C with just a point after drawing one and losing two of their three matches.



The embarrassment has triggered a summon of the GFA by the Sports Ministry. The Ministry wants to engage the FA on how to turn around the fortunes of Ghana football.