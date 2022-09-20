How Bayern Munich represented at birthday celebration of Sammy Kuffour's son

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The inextricable connection between Samuel Osei Kuffour and Bayern Munich was on display once again at the first birthday celebration of his youngest son.



In a gathering of some of Ghana’s most affluent men and women, the German club made a representation as the Bayern Munich legend draped his son in the jersey of the club.



His wife as well as some of the people present wore the Bayern Munich to showcase the strong relationship Sammy Kuffour still has with the German club.



Sammy Kuffour is a Bayern Munich legend who won the UEFA Champions League, German Bundesliga, and DFB Pokal with the club.



Kuffour named the son the ‘Munich’ which is the German city that hosted him and elevated him to a global star for eleven seasons.



In the recent visit of some Bayern Munich legends to Ghana, Sammy Kuffour explained why he named his son Munich’.



“My son’s name is Munich,” Kuffour said as he received the official Bundesliga ball for next season from Kwamena Obu Mensah, who had accompanied the Borussia Dortmund legends on their visit to Ghana.



A surprised Mensah then inquired, “Have you told your teammates that you named your son after the club you played for?” to which Kuffour responded, “The city itself, Munich. Uli Hoeness [former Bayern president] has to meet him.”



Kuffour joined Bayern Munich in 1993 from the Italian club Torino. After a season-long loan spell with FC Nürnberg in the second division, he made his breakthrough with the Bavarians.



He was an integral part of the squad that won the 2000–01 Champions League, also scoring the winning goal in the 2001 Intercontinental Cup, being subsequently named man of the match.



Also in that year, he finished second in African Footballer of the Year's voting, repeating the feat accomplished in 1999.



Kuffour made over 60 UEFA Champions League appearances, being one of the most decorated African players of all time.



