How Barcelona made American rapper Drake lose £533k bet

American rapper, Drake lost CA$833,333 (£533,000) following Barcelona's defeat to Real Madrid in the El Clasico.



Drake stood a chance of winning CA$3,900,002 (£2.5million) from his twofold bet if Barcelona won the game on Sunday, October 16, 2022.



The Canadian staked the money on Arsenal and Barcelona to win their respective games on Sunday. The Gunners managed to pick a scrappy 1-0 win, thanks to Bukayo Saka's stunner.



Unfortunately, Barcelona could not do the same as they got thumped 3-1 by Real Madrid at the Bernabeau stadium.



Barcelona, who are sponsored by music streaming platform Spotify, printed the rapper's logo on their jersey for the match to celebrate his feat of becoming the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify.



Following his huge loss, the 'Drake curse' resurfaced on social media after he lost his bet on Barcelona and Arsenal.



Some Barcelona fans opined that Drake staking on Barcelona and making it public as well as the club playing with his logo led to the defeat.



The 'Drake curse' is a popular term on social media after many sports teams and athletes have gone on to lose shortly after posing with him.



Despite losing half a million pounds, the rapper is unlikely to have his head spinning as he is estimated to be worth a sum in the region of £225million.







