How Asante Kotoko have performed in the CAF Champions League since 2000

Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League after winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors have won the competition twice. They last won it in 1983, defeating Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly.



The trophy has eluded Kotoko for 39 years. Their last final appearance was in 1993, when they were defeated on penalties by Zamalek.



Since the competition's name was changed from African Cup of Champions Clubs to CAF Champions League in 1997, the Reds have made ten appearances. They have made a total of 26 appearances.



After the tournament was renamed and rebranded in 1997, it took Kotoko 7 years to make his debut in the revamped competition.



Kotoko debuted in the Champions League in 2004. They were paired with Central African Republic, AS Tempete Mocaf, in the preliminary round.



Ghana had two slots in the competition at the time, so the representatives from Ghana were second-placed Kotoko and league champions Hearts of Oak.



Tempete Mocaf withdrew from the competition, giving Kotoko a walkover. After a 1-1 tie in the next stage, they eliminated the Ivorian side, ASEC Mimosas, using the away goal rule.



Unfortunately, Kotoko did not advance to the group stage, losing 1-3 on penalties to USM Alger after a 2-2 tie on aggregate.



Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, were defeated 4-5 on penalties by Etoile du Sahel after a 1-1 tie.



The two Ghanaian titans dropped out and competed in the inaugural Confederations Cup and advanced to the final. After a two-all aggregate score, Kotoko eventually lost on penalties, 7-8.



The Porcupines returned to the Champions League after winning the Ghana Premier League in 2005.



They had a walkover in the preliminary round against Wallidan FC of Gambia, automatically qualifying them to face FAR Rabat in the next round.



The Moroccans put an end to Asante Kotoko's journey, defeating them 2-1 on aggregate (2-0, 1-0).



After finishing second in the league, Kotoko qualified for their third consecutive appearance in the competition in 2006.



The Reds advanced to the group stage of the competition on their third attempt, making it past the qualifying round since 1983.



They advanced to the group stage by defeating Aigle Royal de la Menoua of Cameroon 4-1 in the preliminary round, Clube Ferroviario of Mozambique 2-1, and USCA Foot 6-1.



Kotoko finished third with 7 points in their group that included Al Ahly, Sfaxien, and JS Kabilye.



Will they break the 16-year jinx of no group stage appearance this time?



Here is a compilation of Kotoko's performance since 2006



2006



Preliminary round- Aigle Royal de la Menoua 1-4 Kotoko

1-1

0-3

First round- Clube Ferroviario 1-2 Asante Kotoko

0-0

1-2

Second round- Asante Kotoko 6-1 USCA Foot

6-0

0-1

Group A



Sfaxien 12

Al Ahly 11

Asante Kotoko 7

JS Kabylie





2007



Preliminary round - Asante Kotoko 1-1(2-4p) Gambia Ports Authority

1-0

0-1



2010



Preliminary round- ASC Linguere 2-2(4-2p) Asante Kotoko

First leg 2-0

Second leg 0-2



2013



Priliminary round - Asante Kotoko 8-0 Sony Ela Nguema

7-0

1-0

Second round - JMS Bejaia 1-1 Asante Kotoko

0-0

1-1



2015



Preliminary round - MC 2-1 Asante Kotoko

0-0

2-1

2014



Preliminary round - Asante Kotoko 2-2 Barrack Young Controllers

2-1

0-1



2020/2021



Preliminary round: Nouadhibou 1-3 Asante Kotoko

1-1

0-2

First round- Asante Kotoko 0-3 Al Hilal

0-1

0-2(Kotoko forfiet)



2019/2020



Preliminary round: Kano Pilalrs 3-4 Asante Kotoko

3-2

0-2

First round Asante Kotoko 2-3 Etoile du Sahel

2-0

0-3







