How Asante Kotoko could line up against WAFA without Abdul Ganiyu

Sports News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ismail Ganiyu to miss Kotoko-WAFA game



Fabio Gama set to return to Kotoko lineup after missing Legon Cities game



Asante Kotoko host WAFA on boxing day



Asante Kotoko will be without their skipper and defender Ismail Abdul Ganiyu for the club’s matchday 10 home Premier League game against WAFA on December 26, 2021.



Ganiyu's miss is on the account of accumulated yellow cards he had in games against Dreams FC in the opening game of the season, Bechem United and Legon Cities at Dawu fortnights ago.



This is in line with Article 28(1)(e) of the GFA Premier League Regulations (2019) which states that “An unqualified player is a player who has received a caution in three league matches’’.



Hence, head coach Prosper Narteh will have to for a centre pair between Maxwell Agyemang, Andrews Appau, and Yussif Mubarick for the game today.



Also in the lineup, Fabio Gama is expected to return to the team after missing last weekend win over Legon Cities.



Check out the probable lineup:



Razak Abalora; Sheriff Mohammed, Andrews Appau, Maxwell Agyemang, Imoro Ibrahim; Richmond Lamptey, Mudasiru Salifu, Fabio Gama; Stephen Amankona, Thierry Etouga, George Mfegue.