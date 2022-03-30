You are here: HomeSports2022 03 30Article 1503041

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Black Stars of Ghana The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana draw 1-1 with Nigeria in Abuja

Nigeria host Ghana for second leg of World Cup tie

Ghana qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2022

Football clubs have sent congratulatory messages to their players in the Black Stars after Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Black Stars of Ghana booked their 4th qualification to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after ending the dreams of the Super Eagles of Nigeria who were hoping to qualify to the Mundial for the 7th time in their history.

Otto Addo became the second black coach after Kwasi Appiah to have qualified Ghana for the World Cup after his team held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 drawn game at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg in Kumasi last week and heading into the return fixture, the Ghanaians only needed a scoring draw to progress.

And they did exactly that, qualifying for the World Cup after missing the 2018 showpiece in Russia. For Nigeria, this is the first time they will be missing the World Cup since 2006.

As Ghanaians continue to celebrate the victory over the Nigerians, European clubs also joined the train to congratulate their players and staff who were part of the Ghanaian team.

Here is a compilation of the clubs who have congratulated the Black Stars for qualifying for the World Cup: