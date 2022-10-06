How Algeria's game tactics cost Black Stars' disqualification at 1994 World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

The year 1993 marked 40 years Ghana had been waiting earnestly to participate in the World Cup.



The stakes were very high and Ghana’s squad was brimming with stars like Abedi Pele, C.K Akonnor, Tony Yeboah, Tony Baffoe among mothers. Ghana had previously attempted to qualify for the FIFA World Cup tournaments but to no avail.



However, for the 1994 FIFA World Cup it looked more certain that the Black Stars were going to be there for the first time in history. Ghana was placed in the same group as Uganda, Burundi and Algeria for the African qualifiers for the World Cup. Uganda had to pull out of the qualifiers as a result of some issues.



The Black Stars began the qualifiers with a disappointing loss to minos, Burundi but the Black Stars bounced back to earn a convincing 2-0 victory over Algeria in Accra with goals from Prince Opoku Polley and Kwame Ayew. Ghana got a revenge win over Burundi in the return leg as Abedi Pele who was the reigning African Best Player fetched the winner for the Black Stars.



A stalemate and a win for Algeria in their doubleheader against Burundi gave Ghana hopes of qualification from the group stages as leaders. All the Black Stars needed in terms of calculation was to manage a draw over Algeria or better still get a win over the North Africans.



The agony at Tlemcen



The Algerians seeing how determined the Black Stars were, decided to take the game from their capital, Algiers to far away Tlemcen a deserted province where all the action and mastermind took place.



Algeria shocked Ghana again this time as they requested the match to be played at midnight which was an odd hour to help their players break their fast before the match. But it was all part of their plot to eliminate Ghana.



German tactician, Otto Pfister who was at the helm named a strong Black Stars side to face the Algerians.







Knowing the weather in Algeria was always going to be dry after careful study, the Black Stars players took with them football boots purposefully for dry pitches.



But to the utmost surprise of the Black Stars, the Algerians soaked up the pitch and their players turned up with long studded boots meant for wet pitch conditions. The Black Stars players had a torrid time on the pitch as they often slipped throughout the match.







Despite the unfavourable conditions of the pitch, the Black Stars took an early lead through C.K Akonnor 19 minutes into the match. Ghana held on very tight to their lead despite the bullying and unfair tactics of the Algerians.



At half time, Abukari Damba who was in post for the Black Stars in the match recounted that the opponents took their antics to another level when they locked up the Black Stars changing room giving them no access to their locker room to take a good rest before the second half.



“At halftime, we did not have access to our dressing room, it was locked,” the ex-Ghana goalkeeper told TV3.



Despite being a goal down, the Algerian fans were relentless as they sang their lungs out. The Black Stars returned after recess intending to seat back to hold on to their lead but the Algerian took Ghana by surprise when they went in search of a goal in the 60th minute.







A long ball into Ghana’s box cost the Black Stars when experienced defender Joe Addo failed to clear the dangerous ball from defense giving the Algerians an all-important goal.



With 5 minutes to spare, Ghana’s goalkeeper Abukari Damba committed a huge blunder when the Algerians sent in a dangerous cross at the face of goal. Damba attempted to pummel the ball out from his area, but what was supposed to be a clearance ended up as a gift for Mourad Mezziane to score the winner for Algeria.



Algeria ended up beating Ghana by 2-1 at the end of 90 minutes to dash Ghana’s hopes of making it to the Mundial for the first time after a 40-years wait.



However, Nigeria got revenge for Ghana when they defeated Algeria in the playoffs to qualify for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.



