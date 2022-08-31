Hosting Africa Cup of Nations is a priority - Guinea military chief Colonel Mamady Doumbouya

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, Guinea's military chief, has promised to allocate cash and accelerate access to land for the country's hosting of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The declaration came late Monday, on the eve of the Confederation of African Football's visit to review Guinea's preparations in hosting the huge tournament.



A decree delivered on state television by military leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya defined the event to be of "national and priority interest."



It stated that any spending for organizational necessities "will be processed as a matter of urgency."



It further said that land required for the tournament would be classified as public interest, and any property transactions or work unrelated to the competition will be prohibited in these areas.



Guinea was supposed to host the competition in 2023, but the date was pushed back by two years when the list of organizing nations was reorganized in 2018.



Ivory Coast will host the tournament in 2023.