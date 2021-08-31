Hosting 2023 African Games will accelerate development of sports - Sports Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, says hosting the 2023 African Games in Ghana will be of immense benefits to the country's sports development.



Speaking at the official sod cutting ceremony at Borteyman, Accra on Tuesday by President Akufo-Addo, to commence construction of facilities for the Games, Mustapha Ussif noted that hosting the Games will not only significantly boost the nation's sports infrastructure in the country, he added that it will also accelerate the country's sports development, which he said, falls in line with government's vision.



"Hosting the biggest sporting event on the African continent; the African Games 2023, falls in line with the vision of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to promote national development through sports," Mustapha Ussif said.



"In the wisdom of the President, hosting the African Games will also accelerate the development of sports as well as provide the needed sports infrastructure to quicken such development."



The Sports Minister said the Akufo-Addo government has already delivered unprecedented sports infrastructure in the country in the past four years, and the African Games will add to that remarkable legacy.



"The African Games is a massive and multi-sports event which requires modern and internationally approved facilities for a successful event," he said.



"Already, under the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo, there has been unprecedented development in sports infrastructure. From the national stadia which are undergoing renovations, the multi-purpose sports facilities currently under construction in ten (10) regions and over seventy (70) astro turfs across the country. "



"We are optimistic that the construction of the Borteyman Sports facilities and the upgrading of facilities at the University of Ghana will provide the nation with the capacity not only to host a successful African Games, but also position the nation to attract other major sporting events to Ghana. These facilities will further provide the needed infrastructure for sport development and nurturing of talents.:



The Sports Minister urged Ghanaians to embrace the event and support it for history to be made together.



"I call on all Ghanaians to embrace this national project, the Africa continents and the global sports fraternity to join us in making history and planting the seed for sustainable sport development and development through sports."



President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of construction of facilities for the Games, which will be ztaged at two centres in Accra; Borteyman and the University of Ghana campus.



Alongside the construction of facilities at Borteyman, government will also complete the abandoned University of Ghana Stadium, which will be used for athletics and football.