Honour Asamoah Gyan with his last wish - Christian Atsu on Gyan's World Cup dreams

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Christian Atsu wants Asamoah Gyan honoured with his last wish to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Asamoah Gyan in an interview with the BBC disclosed his intentions to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Reacting to the wish by Gyan, the former Newcastle player stated that Ghana must make Gyan's wish become a reality.



Atsu who took to social media to react tweeted, "Honour @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 with his last wish."



Gyan who is Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup with six goals has played at three World Cups since 2006.



Gyan last played for the Ghana national team in 2019 when played at the AFCON where the Black Stars exited at the Round of 16 stage.



The striker last made a competitive appearance for Legon Cities in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.





JNA/KPE