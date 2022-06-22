Home-based players must fight for a place in Black Stars - CK Akonnor

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to play at Qatar World Cup



CK Akonnor impressed with Otto Addo's performance



Ghana places 3rd at Kirin tournament



Former head coach of Ghana’s senior national team, Charles Akonnor, believes home-based players must fight for a place to be in the national team.



Coach CK Akonnor who gave some local players a chance during his time as head coach of the Black Stars stated that coach Otto Addo has been able to give opportunities to local players as well.



According to him, players in the local league have to fight hard to preserve their place in the Black Stars and prove why they deserve to be in the starting lineup.



Speaking in an interview with Abusua FM, the coach said, “I don’t think the players have reduced because he is doing the same thing but I believe the local ones have to work hard to prove that they are ready to do the job.”



CK Akonnor helped the Black Stars qualify for the AFCON 2021 and saw through his contract without renewal.



JNA/FNOQ