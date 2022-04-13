Holstein Kiel coach Marcel Rapp call on striker Okyere Wriedt, all players to chase consistency

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

The manager for Holstein Kiel, Marcel Rapp has rallied his teammates to continue working hard and add consistency to their performance in the German Bundesliga 2.



The gaffer got his tactics right on Sunday when he guided Holstein Kiel to secure a delightful 1-0 derby win against Hamburg SC.



On the matchday, Ghana attacker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was the star man as he netted the winning goal for the home team.



Speaking after the game, Holstein Kiel manager Marcel Rapp applauded the efforts of his team, insisting that the game plan was executed very well.



“Today we took an important step, but we still have to get more points to stay in the class,” the manager shared.



Coach Marcel Rapp continued, "We defended with passion. Especially in the second half we defended everything even better."



Up next for Holstein Kiel, the team will play against Dynamo Dresden.



